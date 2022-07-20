Felony DUI charges follow wreck
A Nevada City man facing felony DUI charges for a wreck that left a vehicle overturned, as well as him and another person injured, was free on bond Wednesday, authorities said.
Cole Hatfield Paulson, 40, faces two counts of DUI. Arrested Tuesday, he’s since been released on $10,000 in bond, Nevada County Jail reports state.
The California Highway Patrol in a news release stated officers arrested Paulson after the 9:50 a.m. Tuesday wreck on Highway 49, near Old Downieville Highway.
According to reports, Paulson was driving a 2005 Honda Pilot north on the highway when the crash occurred.
“Due to his high level of alcohol intoxication, he allowed his vehicle to leave the right side of the roadway,” Officer Jason Bice states in the release. “He overcorrected to the left, crossing the center double yellow lines and sideswiping a 1995 Ford F150 driven by Lavonne Mullin.”
Paulson’s vehicle then went off the west side of the highway, hit an embankment and overturned, reports state.
Paulson had minor injuries, and Mullin, 67, suffered minor to moderate injuries. Both went to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, the release states.
Alan Riquelmy is the managing editor with The Union. He can be reached at ariquelmy@theunion.com or 530-477-4249
