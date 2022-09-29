Felony charge dropped against Coulter, bail reduced by $46,000

Shackled and wearing the orange Wayne Brown Correctional Facility jumpsuit, Grass Valley’s Mathew Coulter made an appearance at Nevada County Superior Court Thursday morning where his charges were discussed before the honorable Judge Linda J. Sloven.

During the discussion between the judge, Dep. District Attorney Helenaz Hill and Deputy Public Defender Hayley Dewey, it was decided that a felony charge against him would be dropped lowering his bail by $46,000.

“Doesn’t look like he’s sustained serious bodily injury,” Hill said regarding the subject Coulter had allegedly attacked.

Coulter is still being charged with a misdemeanor and various other charges that amounted to an over all bail of less than $8,000 including a felony vandalism charge.

A zero dollar bail in the initial matter was considered too low by Hill.

“There were individuals who presented statements. I believe he is a threat to human safety. People feel fearful due to his egregious conduct,” Hill said.

Coulter, who is running for Grass Valley City Council in November, says he was attacked and that it was politically motivated.

He also believes that evidential footage in the hands of the District Attorney will exonerate him.

“I wasn’t able to show it last time, but I should be cleared,” Coulter said by phone call earlier this week from Wayne Brown Correctional Facility in Nevada City.

Coulter referenced the evidence that resulted in the reduction of the felony charge to a misdemeanor in Thursday’s hearing.

“They put the boot to me really hard,” Coulter said about his alleged attack, claiming he was urinating blood for two weeks.

“They said they were going to kill me,” Coulter said of his alleged attackers, whom he said he tried to fight off in self defense.

“They said they knew who I was and that I wouldn’t make it on the council,” Coulter said.

While Coulter’s bail has been set lower, he advised that he may still stay in jail since he has a pair of court hearings coming up regarding alleged restraining order violations.

“Pay my bail? Or pay my rent?” Coulter said.

ACCUSATION

According to Grass Valley police, the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Thursday Sept. 1 at a work site in the 100 block of South Auburn Street.

Coulter had been at the site filming construction workers, and at one point tried to enter the construction area according to Deputy Chief Steve Johnson.

A worker approached and said it was private property and an active job site, Johnson said in a release.

“This upset Coulter and he began screaming at the workers,” the deputy chief states. “Two workers then attempted to usher Coulter off the property. A scuffle between the parties ensued and, at one point, Coulter bit one of the workers on his neck. Coulter also presented a boxcutter-style knife during the scuffle.”

Another worker grabbed the knife from Coulter. Workers told officers they wanted to pursue an assault charge against Coulter, and he was taken into custody, the release states.

The bitten worker was treated by paramedics at the scene. Coulter was treated at the hospital for superficial wounds and then booked into jail, police said.

