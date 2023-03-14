With the heavy snowfall and high winds Nevada County has experienced over the past weeks, many landowners have had electrical damage, structural roof damage, damage to septic, wells, decks or foundation.
Local fees will be waived for residents and business owners with storm damage repairs of this kind in unincorporated Nevada County through the Nevada County Community Development Agency (CDA) following the February 24 winter storm. Repairs will also be given priority permitting.
The county’s Emergency Proclamation by Governor Newson for the recent winter storm made fee waivers available to properties that require permitted repairs from the recent winter storm.
“Our goal is to help the community recover by offering expedited permitting and fee waivers. Our team is ready to support the community’s efforts to rebuild,” said George Schureck, Building Director.
The fee waivers will cover permit fees for storm-related damage from the February/March winter storms that began on February 24, 2023, including structure and roof collapse from the snow during this time.
To start the permit process residents and business owners are welcome to walk-in, Monday-Friday, excluding holidays, at the CDA Lobby within the Eric Rood Administrative Center located at 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City from 8 a.m. — 3:30 p.m.
Appointments are encouraged and can be booked online or by calling 530-265-1222.
Applications for your permit can be filed and reviewed online through CDA’s online permit portal called Accela.