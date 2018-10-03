Feel that island breeze: Hawaiian music legends Led Kaapana & Mike Kaawa come to the Miners Foundry

TICKETS: $30/Advance, $35/Door, $40/Limited Reserve, Seated show. Limited reserve seats are the first several rows closest to the stage. Tickets available online at http://www.minersfoundry.org , by phone at 530-265-5040, or in person at Miners Foundry or Briar Patch Co-Op. Age 16 and over show.

A master of the slack key guitar, two-time Grammy Award-winning artist Led Kaapana has been one of Hawaii's most influential musicians for four decades.

His mastery of stringed instruments, exceptional picking style on slack key guitar and ukulele, and extraordinary baritone to leo ki' eki'e (falsetto) vocal range, have made him a musical legend, while his easy-going style and kolohe (rascal) charm has built a loyal corps of "Led Heads" from Brussels to his birthplace on the Big Island of Hawaii.

On Wednesday, Oct. 10, Kaapana, along with Mike Kaawa, Hawaii's finest 12-string guitar player, will take the stage at the Miners Foundry Cultural Center, in one of a handful of California concerts, according to a release.

Like so many Hawaiians, Kaapana grew up in a musical family. In the tiny black sand bay village of Kalapana, there were few distractions.

"We didn't have electricity, no television, not even much radio," Kaapana said. "So we entertained ourselves. You could go to any house and everybody was playing music."

Often everybody was playing music at a backyard party, many of which lasted for days.

"People played in shifts, taking over when somebody went to sleep," Kaapana said. "You'd fall asleep to the music, wake up … and the music was still playing. That was the best alarm clock I ever had!"

It was at these family gatherings that Kaapana learned to play in the old style, watching, listening, then imitating. Chief among his teachers were his mother, Mama Tina Kaapana, and his uncle Fred Punahoa.

"Even today when I play, I still picture all the ohana (family) getting together and sharing their songs and their aloha," he said.

Although isolated, outside influences did creep into Kalapana. Like most kids his age, Kaapana loved to rock 'n' roll and also listened to country, jazz and Latin music.

When he'd sneak a riff from a guitar hit of the day, like "Pipeline" or "Walk Don't Run," into his music his dad would tease, "Hey, that's not slack key!" But nobody ever stopped him, they just encouraged him to "play what you feel and play with aloha."

As teenagers, Kaapana and his twin brother Ned and cousin Dennis Pavao formed the Hui Ohana, one of the hottest groups of the '70s and '80s and now legendary among Hawaiian musicians. The '70s saw the blossoming of the Hawaiian Renaissance, and Hui Ohana was a key part of that return to traditional Hawaiian culture and music.

"Young Hawaii Plays Old Hawaii," the title of their first recording, was also their statement of purpose. The group produced 14 best-selling albums and made countless hundreds of live appearances, proudly sharing Kalapana's musical traditions.

Kaapana later formed another trio, Ikona, releasing six albums with that group. He has also released a number of solo albums, including two Na Hoku Hanohano Instrumental Album of the Year winners, "Lima Wela" and "Black Sand."

In 2008, Kaapana formed his own recording company, Jus' Press Productions, and released his "Force of Nature" CD, with 12-string virtuoso Mike Kaawa.

The album earned a Grammy nomination in 2009 and won Kaapana and Kaawa the Favorite Entertainer Award at the 2009 Na Hoku Hanohano Awards.

Source: Miners Foundry Cultural Center