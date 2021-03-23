 Feeding our firefighters: Grass Valley Elks Lodge continued its gift of providing lunches for local first responders | TheUnion.com
Feeding our firefighters: Grass Valley Elks Lodge continued its gift of providing lunches for local first responders

Elias Funez
  

The Grass Valley Elks Lodge continued its gift of providing lunches for local first responders Tuesday when it delivered a box of sandwiches, chips, cookies and fruit at Fire Station No. 2 on Sierra College Boulevard, where Grass Valley Firefighter Sean Foster could be seen grabbing a sandwich for lunch. The Grass Valley Elks lodge has provided lunches for, or made donations recently to: Grass Valley Police Department, Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, Hospitality House Veterans Program, Kare Crisis Nursery and others.
Photo: Elias Funez

