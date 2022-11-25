‘Feeding families, fueling hope:’ Interfaith Food Ministry adds an extra day of distribution

Volunteer Harry Pelton stacks frozen turkeys curbside outside of the Interfaith Food Ministy during a drive-thru distribution held earlier this week.

Photo: Marianne Boll-See

Interfaith Food Ministry (IFM) is a nonprofit that has supplied food in Western Nevada County for the past 35 years. As food and gas prices have increased, so has the need for assistance.

In response to this need and as part of its motto of “feeding families, fueling hope,” IFM has added Saturdays to its current Monday, Wednesday, and Friday food distribution schedule. Food distribution takes place at 440 Henderson St., Grass Valley from 10 – 1 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, and Saturdays 10 – 2 p.m..

“We are trying our best to keep up, and it takes many hands,” Phil Alonso, executive director of IFM, said. “At any given time, 20 or more volunteers work in teams to greet families, fill the bags, and load groceries into vehicles. … Volunteers and donations are still the greatest need that IFM is experiencing.”

Judi Wade, a volunteer at IFM, said the “line just never stops.”

Volunteer Judi Wade offers her time to help IFM all year, not just during the holiday season.

Photo: Marianne Boll-See

As food and gas prices have gone up, IFM has had its own gas tanks to fill and food to purchase in addition to donations.

“One thing we learned from the COVID-19 years is that we must prepare for supply chain issues. We can’t depend on one source of donations. That is where the name ‘Interfaith’ is derived. People from all walks of life and many different organizations come together for this common goal,” Alonso explained.

Dignity is an important aspect of the work done through the partnerships and programs at IFM.

“Offering choices that patrons can select for their families adds an element of dignity to the process,” Alonso said.

Without even getting out of their cars, families register and select items from a list of choices. Offering choice decreases waste and personalizes the order.

Volunteers load groceries into cars and the atmosphere is welcoming and friendly.

Organized and efficient, lines of cars stretch across the parking lot patiently waiting for food for the upcoming holiday.

Photo: Marianne Boll-See

Currently, the Sponsor a Family program allows donations of specific food items. The order form is available online to print out, choose your gifts to donate and mail to IFM, 400 Henderson St., Grass Valley, CA 95946.

Since COVID-19, the needs of the community have increased. IFM has currently provided more holiday meals this week than all of the Thanksgiving meals supplied over the two weeks leading up to Thanksgiving in 2021, according to documents supplied by IFM.

Those who would like to make a financial donation or volunteer, should visit https://www.interfaithfoodministry.org/ or call the Interfaith Ministry at 530-273-8132. EIN #0112585 for tax deductions.

Will Faught selects requested food items and sorts them for clients at the Interfaith Food Ministry.

Photo: Marianne Boll-See

If you or someone you know would like to become a client of IFM, simply bring in a photo identification with your picture on it, bring one proof of residency such as a utility bill, and agree to the “Good Neighbor Requirements.”

Friendships are made while volunteering with regular crews. From left Julie Clutter, Beth Owens and Pat Davis dress in cheerful turkey-day crowns when greeting clients.

Photo: Marianne Boll-See

Venus Paxton, Program Manager, and Phil Alonso, executive Director of Interfaith Food Ministry.

Photo: Marianne Boll-See

Dedicated volunteers fill grocery sacks at the Interfaith Food Ministry for distribution four days a week.

Photo: Marianne Boll-See

To contact Staff Writer Marianne Boll-See email mboll-see@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4256.