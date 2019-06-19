‘Feed the Need’ food fundraiser for food-insecure families in western Nevada County

Throughout the month of June, Interfaith Food Ministry (IFM) is participating in “Feed the Need,” a fundraiser at Safeways nationwide designed to combat hunger. June 25 is the final day to make a minimum donation of $10 at the check out stand at either of the two Grass Valley Safeways. Money is collected by Safeway, with proceeds going toward a large shipment of healthy food directly to IFM. In the past, IFM has raised up to $5,000 in food to serve Nevada County’s food insecure families through “Feed the Need.” This continues to be one of the most impactful food drives to date, thanks to community support. The last day to donate will be June 25 at Safeway at 867 Sutton Way or at 105 Neal St., both in Grass Valley. Interfaith Food Ministry is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing supplemental food to families struggling with food insecurity in Western Nevada County. Since its inception in 1987, the nonprofit has served more than 700,000 seniors, families with children and single adults.