Feather River Hatchery fish ladder is now open

The fish ladder at Feather River Hatchery in Oroville will open Friday signaling the start of the spawning season on the Feather River, according to a release.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife hatchery workers will open the gates in the ladder about 8 a.m. and will take more than 3 million spring-run eggs and 12 million fall-run eggs over the next two months in order to produce Chinook salmon for release next spring.

The hatchery is open from sunrise to sunset. Visitors can observe the salmon through the viewing windows and from the observation deck located at the base of the fish barrier dam.

At the main side of the hatchery, visitors can observe California Department of Fish and Wildlife technicians performing the spawning process. Thousands of school children tour the Feather River Hatchery each year.

For more information about spawning schedules and educational opportunities at the Feather River Hatchery, call 530-538-2222 or visit http://www.wildlife.ca.gov/fishing/hatcheries/feather-river.

For information about hatchery tours, call 530-534-2306.

For more information about California's fish hatcheries, please visit http://www.wildlife.ca.gov/fishing/hatcheries.

Source: California Department of Fish and Wildlife