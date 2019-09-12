FCC: Nevada County to get $1.5 million boost to expand rural broadband

WASHINGTON — The Federal Communications Commission today authorized over $50.5 million in funding over the next decade to expand broadband to nearly 21,000 unserved homes and businesses in California, part of the fifth wave of support from last year’s successful Connect America Fund Phase II auction.

According to a news release, Nevada County is expected to receive more than $1.5 million in funding over a 10-year period. Of that, $1,391,595 is geared to fund the service for 732 homes and businesses at a minimum speed of 100/20 Megabits per second. An additional $315,463 is dedicated to serving another 491 homes and businesses at a minimum speed of 25/3 MBps.

The provider, Cal.net, Inc., will begin receiving funding later this month, the release states.

Nationwide, the FCC authorized over $112.2 million in funding over the next decade to expand broadband to 48,000 unserved rural homes and businesses in nine states in today’s wave of funding.

“From the Central Valley to the Sierra Nevada, the FCC is helping bring broadband to rural California,” said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. “It’s critical that rural Californians have the same access to digital opportunity that their urban counterparts do. I’m pleased that today’s funding will support broadband to nearly 21,000 unserved rural homes and businesses in the state.”

Statewide in California, the FCC has authorized a total of $133.1 million to date to expand broadband to 31,781 rural homes and businesses.

