Fate of Nevada County Fair unknown: Decision to postpone or cancel Nevada County Fair punted by board of directors
The Nevada County Fairgrounds’ Board of Directors on Tuesday opted against making a decision on whether to postpone or cancel the fair, and instead punted the issue for two weeks.
The agenda item was pulled by the 17th District Agricultural Association Board of Directors at a virtual meeting so it can hold a “fact finding” mission as to what logistics mean for parks and venues while in Stage 3 of reopening businesses. According to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan, Stage 3 allows for “higher risk environments” to open with adaptations, but does not include the opening of concerts, convention centers or live audience sports, which takes place in Stage 4.
The fair would be allowed to occur in Stage 4. However, it’s unknown when Nevada County, or the state, will enter that stage.
The next meeting, which will be posted in the next few days, according to the board president, will occur in two weeks. During that time, the board said it will then make a decision about the fate of the 2020 Nevada County Fair, which is slated for Aug. 12-16.
The Nevada County Fair has been a revenue boom for local nonprofits, and an attraction for many across Nevada County as well as for people outside the area.
To contact Staff Writer Sam Corey email scorey@theunion.com or call 530-477-4219.
