‘Fate’: Eric and Genie Adams marry in outdoor ceremony at B&C

Eric and Genie Adams were married Sunday in an outdoor ceremony at B&C Ace Home and Garden Center in Grass Valley, where they first met last year as new employees of the business.

Photo: Elias Funez

Beginning a new chapter in a love story Genie Adams calls “fate,” she and Eric Adams were married Sunday at the place where they met and fell in love — B&C Ace Home and Garden Center.

Eric, 69, and Genie, 74, met early last year when they both began working at the Grass Valley business.

“The more we talked with each other, (we) realized we had common ground, and the biggest thing we realized was that we liked to be happy and we had a positive outlook on life,” said Eric, on first getting to know Genie while he worked in the lawn and garden department and she worked in the nursery.

From there, they began meeting for morning coffees, sometimes had lunches which Genie brought in, and Eric would walk her to her car after work.

Photo: Elias Funez

“Trying to figure out how to join two lives at our age is difficult in a sense, but very exciting,” said Eric, adding that what he and Genie have in common is that they have each already raised children. “That part is really special.”

In February, near Genie’s one year mark of working at the store, Eric proposed.

Genie credited the store’s garden manager, Reanna, with having organized a great deal of the logistics involved in holding the wedding at the nursery, following only around three months of engagement.

Photo: Elias Funez

Around 30 people gathered at the nursery to witness the wedding ceremony Sunday.

The group included friends and family of the couple, as well as some of their fellow B&C staff members, as the couple celebrated their marriage in the place where it all began.

Giving a speech during the wedding ceremony, officiant Scott Maddock referred to the gathering as celebrating “an authentic, endearing and truly exceptional love story.”

Photo: Elias Funez

Photo: Elias Funez

Shortly after the ceremony, Genie said she was having the happiest day of her life.

On her relationship with Eric, she said, “He makes me laugh so much, and I love to laugh.”

Photo: Elias Funez

‘LOVE CONQUERS ALL’

Scott Maddock, operations manager at B&C, officiated the wedding Sunday.

Before the ceremony Maddock said many of the business’ employees working that day would likely come out to see it, saying, “Everyone loves Eric and Genie here, so they’ll want to see them get married.”

“Eric and Genie are a reminder that, even in a year like 2020, love conquers all,” said officiant Scott Maddock.

Photo: Elias Funez

Maddock remarked that “2020 didn’t bring all bad news,” later adding that, during a year which was difficult for many, “love persevered, and so did Eric and Genie.”

Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com