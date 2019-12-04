Fatality reported on Highway 49 near Auburn

The California Highway Patrol has reported a fatality in a two-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon, just south of the Nevada County line.

The CHP website reported the crash occurred just after 1 p.m. at Highway 49 and Cramer Road after a black vehicle was reported to be driving at high speed and swerving. The black car collided head-on with a full-size Ford truck.

Traffic remained significantly impacted in the area around 2:40 p.m.

No further information was immediately available. Check back online for more.