Fatality involved with fire off Old Tunnel Road (VIDEO)

The Union Staff

Grass Valley Police Department officers place police tape in the forest off of Old Tunnel Road in Grass Valley where a fire occurred and a deceased individual was discovered Thursday evening. --photo by Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com

A vegetation fire off of Old Tunnel Road in Grass Valley Thursday evening resulted in the discovery of a dead body.

The fire occurred before 6:45 p.m. along the down facing slope near the 12,000 block of Old Tunnel Road.

“Earlier this evening on routine patrol one of our officers noticed a plume of smoke in this area,” Grass Valley Police Lt. Joe Matteoni said.

“He ran to the area and found a fire and a very small, what appeared to be a homeless camp. Upon further inspection he saw that there was a burned body inside the camp. The body is unidentified right now and we are investigating this scene as a suspicious death.”

The fire was contained by 7:20 p.m. according to officials.

Check back for more information on this developing story.

