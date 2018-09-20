Fatality involved with fire off Old Tunnel Road (VIDEO)

A vegetation fire off of Old Tunnel Road in Grass Valley Thursday evening resulted in the discovery of a dead body.

The fire occurred before 6:45 p.m. along the down facing slope near the 12,000 block of Old Tunnel Road.

“Earlier this evening on routine patrol one of our officers noticed a plume of smoke in this area,” Grass Valley Police Lt. Joe Matteoni said.

“He ran to the area and found a fire and a very small, what appeared to be a homeless camp. Upon further inspection he saw that there was a burned body inside the camp. The body is unidentified right now and we are investigating this scene as a suspicious death.”

The fire was contained by 7:20 p.m. according to officials.

Check back for more information on this developing story.