Fatality involved with fire off Old Tunnel Road (VIDEO)
September 20, 2018
A vegetation fire off of Old Tunnel Road in Grass Valley Thursday evening resulted in the discovery of a dead body.
The fire occurred before 6:45 p.m. along the down facing slope near the 12,000 block of Old Tunnel Road.
“Earlier this evening on routine patrol one of our officers noticed a plume of smoke in this area,” Grass Valley Police Lt. Joe Matteoni said.
“He ran to the area and found a fire and a very small, what appeared to be a homeless camp. Upon further inspection he saw that there was a burned body inside the camp. The body is unidentified right now and we are investigating this scene as a suspicious death.”
The fire was contained by 7:20 p.m. according to officials.
Check back for more information on this developing story.