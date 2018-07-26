UPDATE: 2 dead in wreck on I-80 westbound near Alta in Placer County

UPDATE— 11 a.m.: According to Officer Chris Nave with the Gold Run CHP, two fatalities have been confirmed in the wreck which occurred when a Ford F-250 pick-up truck drove off of westbound I-80 near the Sawmill Road ramp in Alta.

The truck crashed into a tree and both passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not yet been released. Two other vehicles were at the scene of the wreck though no damage or injuries were reported.

The wreck occurred around 9 a.m. today and Placer County CHP and sheriff deputies responded around 9:08 a.m., Nave said.

More info to come.

UPDATE — 10:15 a.m.: Dispatch reports are stating that there are two confirmed fatalities in the wreck.

Original Story

Recommended Stories For You

A fatal wreck is being reported near westbound Interstate 80 near Gold Run ramp in Alta.

According to CHP incident reports, the wreck was reported around 9 a.m. today and involved three vehicles, one being reported into a tree and another off the roadway.

Nevada County units did respond to the scene, and it has not been confirmed how many passengers were involved nor how many fatalities at this time.

Reports do state that CHP units have called down to the Placer County Coroner’s office.

Check back for more updates.