An 83-year-old Grass Valley woman died after her 1998 Honda Civic collided with a 2014 Acura MDX along Highway 49 at LaBarr Meadows road Tuesday evening, according to officials.
She has been identified as Marilyn Harlan.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Home delivery of The Union every Tuesday - Saturday in the following zip codes:
95602, 95712, 95713, 95922, 95924, 95945, 95946, 95949, 95959, 95960, 95975, 95977, 95986
PLUS E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on TheUnion.com $19.58/month (will continue each month until cancelled).
E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on TheUnion.com $18.64/month (will continue each month until cancelled).
An 83-year-old Grass Valley woman died after her 1998 Honda Civic collided with a 2014 Acura MDX along Highway 49 at LaBarr Meadows road Tuesday evening, according to officials.
She has been identified as Marilyn Harlan.
According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), Grass Valley CHP officers and emergency personnel responded to reports of a possible head-on collision at 5:48 p.m. Tuesday and arrived to discover all lanes of traffic were blocked by vehicles and debris.
A preliminary investigation indicated that Harlan was driving her Honda southbound in the left turn lane to La Barr Meadows Road, approaching the traffic signal.
At that time, the driver of the Acura, traveling northbound through the intersection in the No. 1 lane, or “fast” lane, collided with the Honda, according to a report from the CHP.
CHP officials said, “for reasons under investigation, the front of the Acura and the front of the Honda impacted north of the intersection.”
Harlan was pinned inside her vehicle and despite life saving efforts, “succumbed to her injuries at the scene,” officials said.
The driver of the Acura, identified as Roxanne Fitzsimmons, 70, of Grass Valley, sustained minor injuries and was transported to Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Highway 49 at La Barr Meadows was periodically closed and some traffic was diverted for approximately two hours.
According to the CHP, alcohol or drug use did not appear to be a factor in the collision and the investigation is ongoing. Witnesses to the collision are encouraged to contact the CHP Grass Valley Area office at 530-477-4900.
Live scanner feed here: