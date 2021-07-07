Fastpitch playoffs start Thursday

Team All-Star Automotive pitcher Wes Cross fires one across the plate in front of an Oroville Dirtbags batter during a game last week at Les Eva Field in Memorial Park.

Photo: Elias Funez

The regular season is in the books and now it’s win or go home for the six teams that make up the Nevada County Fast Pitch Softball League.

The 2021 playoffs get rolling Thursday with a pair of first round matchups at Memorial Park in Grass Valley. In the postseason opener, the No. 3 seed Oroville Dirtbags will face off with No. 6 seed Perez and Weaver Construction at 6:30 p.m. Following that contest will be a first round bout between No. 4 seed Gold Country Automotive and No. 5 seed All-Star Automotive (B) at 8 p.m.

Spectators enjoy an evening cheering on their favorite teams at Memorial Park during a Nevada County Fastpitch Softball League game.

Photo: Elias Funez

Defending champs and No. 1 seed All Star Automotive (A) as well as No. 2 seed SN Greens have byes in the first round and will take the diamond in the semifinal round July 15. All Star Automotive (A) will play the winner of the Gold Country Automotive/All-Star Automotive (B) matchup at 6:30 p.m., followed by SN Greens facing the winner of the Perez and Weaver Construction/Oroville Dirtbags contest.

This year’s championship game is set for 7 p.m. July 22 at Memorial Park.

It was nearly two years ago when All Star Automotive (A) won the league championship, doing so in thrilling fashion with a walkoff home run. There was no 2020 fast pitch season due to COVID-19.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, email wford@theunion.com