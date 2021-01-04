 Farm feedings: First Winter Market of the year kicks off in Nevada City | TheUnion.com
Farm feedings: First Winter Market of the year kicks off in Nevada City

Elias Funez
  

Feeding Crane Farm’s Antonio Garza helps a customer with some delicata squash during the Penn Valley farm’s first local appearance on the farmer’s market scene.
Elias Funez
Saturday’s intermittent rain did little to deter those shopping for fresh local produce offered in Nevada City’s Three Forks Bakery parking lot, where the first Winter Market of the year took place. Winter Markets continue from 9 a.m. to noon first Saturdays January to April
Elias Funez
A basket of Sunrock Farm’s Calamansi are available to be used like limes from Nevada City’s Sunrock Farms.
Elias Funez
A mother and daughter shop for fresh produce during Saturday’s first Winter Market of the year.
Elias Funez
Dates from Southern California can also be had from downtown Nevada City farmers market vendors.
Elias Funez

 

