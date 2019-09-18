Farm Day sparks wonder in Nevada County school children

Second and third grade students from across Nevada County let out loud “Ewws” before abandoning all apprehension and diving into the interactive Farm Day booths on Wednesday.

Whether it was getting muddy from making seed bombs, investigating worms or becoming friendly with bats, neither the rainy weather nor any gross factor would stop these kids from getting hands on experiences with agriculture at the fifth annual Farm Day event.

“I think it’s great that kids get an up-close and personal experience with farming,” parent Denise Basque said. “Each station has a lot to learn from, we’ve been enjoying everything and you can just see how their face lights up when they see the animals.”

Basque, who recently moved to the area, said she had heard about Farm Day and was eager to be a part of an event that ties the county together.

Since its inception in 2015, Farm Day has attracted hundreds of students. The rain appeared to affect little, as the event drew more than 550 students from nine schools.

Farm Day featured nearly 30 booths this year, hosted by local businesses and agricultural organizations like the 4-H club, Future Farmers of America and the Nevada County Department of Agriculture.

“I hope that they’re learning that we live in an amazing community, that we have people who volunteer and contribute on a daily basis,” second grade Cottage Hill Elementary teacher Kelly Bayne said. “All these people have given up their own time and a day at their work to present and teach our students the importance of our forests, and the importance of agriculture and that we are all in this spot because we all love it here.”

Bayne echoed the sentiment of many parents, teachers and volunteers that despite the rain, the students were having a fun and educational time.

“For a rainy day, it’s been fabulous,” she said. “The kids love the tools and the animals and they’re just soaking it all in.”

Exhibits

Lorraine and Jim Groeser, representing the Sierra Hills Audubon Society, said they continue to return to the event year after year because of the positive reactions of the children. At their booth, they had kids search for insects they hid across the lawn to feed to baby bird cutouts — much the way their parents would. The insects were plastic, but that didn’t stop the kids from bugging out.

“We want to show children that birds are important for farmers, and insects are important for birds,” Lorraine Groeser said. “Birds are important for all of our mental health, they’re just relaxing to look at.”

Parent Destiny Avilla said although her family is very familiar with agriculture, there was still more for her children to learn.

“They’re learning how to cooperate and work together,” Avilla said as the class she chaperoned attempted to share limited plates of worms to examine. “They’re learning agriculture is more than just animals. There’s lumber milling and irrigation and all the stuff that’s behind the scenes.”

Other student favorites included the NorCal Bats booth, featuring three species of live bats; the Bear Yuba Land Trust booth that had kids create seed bombs to grow native flowers; and the mobile mill saw booth, where children could watch a tree being cut into slabs.

Alta Sierra Elementary second grade teacher Jayne Rath said the hands-on experience, including the rain, was invaluable.

“To listen to the information is one thing, but to smell the wood and touch the sawdust takes it to a different level,” Rath said. “They’re getting an appreciation for all life — even worms — and part of the fun of the rain today is that if you’re a farmer, you still have to take care of your plants and animals. Farmers don’t get a day off when it rains.”

