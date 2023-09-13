Nevada County Ag in the Classroom (NCAITC) will host it’s 2023 Annual Farm Day at the Nevada County Fairgrounds from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 20th.
Farm Day is an annual event put on by the Nevada County Resource Conservation District in partnership with Nevada County Farm Bureau, Nevada County Cattle Women, and Sierra Harvest hosting over 800 local second and third-grade students, teachers, and parents visiting the Nevada County Fairgrounds for a fun-filled day of learning all about agriculture.
Farm Day provides exhibits (equipment, livestock, and crops), and demonstrations geared towards educating out local 3rd grade students on the important role agriculture plays in our lives. Farm Day provides basic and current facts about the agricultural industry, gives students and teachers the opportunity to become familiar with food and animal production, and allows personal contact with farmers. Our goal is to increase awareness of the positive contributions that agriculture makes to our local community and our economy.