Nevada County Ag in the Classroom (NCAITC) will host it’s 2023 Annual Farm Day at the Nevada County Fairgrounds from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 20th.

Farm Day is an annual event put on by the Nevada County Resource Conservation District in partnership with Nevada County Farm Bureau, Nevada County Cattle Women, and Sierra Harvest hosting over 800 local second and third-grade students, teachers, and parents visiting the Nevada County Fairgrounds for a fun-filled day of learning all about agriculture.