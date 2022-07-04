Farm Bureau to host annual picnic: RSVPs due by July 6

In what has become a tradition, the Nevada County Farm Bureau will host its annual picnic at Bierwagen’s Donner Trail Fruit and Pumpkin Patch on Sunday, July 10.

“We try to encourage everybody to come who might be interested in the bureau,” said Debora Totoonchie, manager of Nevada County Farm Bureau.

The Farm Bureau holds has about 265 members and is part of the California Farm Bureau, a non-governmental, nonprofit, voluntary membership of California ranchers and farmers.

The organization promotes agricultural interests and seeks to improve the well-being of California agriculturally based businesses.

The picnic is family-oriented, Totoonchie said, and each year usually welcomes about 100 guests.

The bureau provides drinks and the meat that is barbecued, and encourages attendees to bring a side dish.

“We try to host a different farm or ranch every year,” Totoonchie said. “It works out great, and always works.”

Planning the picnic is no small feat, though, and this year the event is being chaired by Katie Bielen, Amy Pharis, and Ciara Fuller-Shapiro.

“Some of the meat will be locally harvested and several of the side dishes,” said Totoonchie. “The (guests) are down home and self sufficient. A lot will be locally harvested.”

Like many other events in the pandemic years, the annual Farm Bureau picnic has been affected by regulations that prevented people from socializing.

“We didn’t have it in 2020, and last year we had it at McCourtney Road Pumpkin Patch, and it was the hottest day of the year,” Totoonchie said. “We had 56 brave souls who turned out, so we are hoping more people can turn out this year. “

The picnic will take place just before the Farm Bureau moves to a new location next to the Nevada County Resource Conservation District on Presley Way in Grass Valley.

RSVPs for the picnic are due Wednesday, July 6. Responses can be sent to ncfb.manager@gmail.com . Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs and a side dish or dessert to share.

“Since we are promoting everyone else to buy local, we feel it’s our duty to do the same,” Totoonchie said. “It’s our local supporters who also support members so in turn we go back and support.”

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com