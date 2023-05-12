John Driscoll and his wife/partner Jan Kopp began Off Broadstreet Theatre in 1989, when the world was a much different place. Through the years the two have written 80 scripts in the 34 years since they opened and are now counting on the community to help them continue their dream.
“We do light-hearted musical comedy, mostly focused on music people already know,” said Driscoll. “From Billboard’s Top Hits, we incorporate those into the shows’ scripts that we write. All of them are original scripts.”
Driscoll and Kopp began by reproducing Broadway shows but the fees to do so proved exorbitant. They were a small production company and were also one of the only in the area to pay their actors. That became their business model—to make sure anyone who had anything to do with one of their shows would be compensated. They simply appreciated their staff’s talent and time.
“We’re not nonprofit,” Driscoll said. “We are a for-profit business. Every dime that we spend is a dime that we’ve earned through ticket sales and some concession sales. We serve wine and beer and we serve dessert at intermission. All of that pays for the product and the people who serve it.
“For us that’s a wash, business wise. We count on admission sales to pay the rent and utilities and insurance and all that stuff, and the actors. They get a small percentage of the paid admission.”
Driscoll said that a recent decline in business has run between one-third to one half of their normal intake, for several reasons.
“We used to have larger groups,” he said. “We would reliably have groups of six to 10. Occasionally we would have a work group or a service organization would buy out the whole night. Or they would buy a chunk of seats, which gives us a head start on every night. Tables of two or three would dribble in and fill us up. Those big groups have kind of gone away. I think COVID has a lot to do with it because for a year and a half we were afraid to be near anyone. We’re just now starting to come out of it.
“And then we had this bad weather. We had to cancel five performances of our last show. That put us way behind, that snow storm that lasted for two weeks.”
While the recent issues affecting the theatre have set them behind, Driscoll hopes that folks will turn out for the theatre’s latest offering, “Variety Show,” which chronicles the last five decades of the twentieth century, musically.
“It’s very simple, a basic script,” Driscoll said. “It’s just about taking a look back…and trying to answer the question: do works of art reflect the spirit of a nation? Looking at the differences between the music and TV shows or movies of the ‘50s, ‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s, and ‘90s. We have five cast members and each one represents a different decade.”
In addition to “Variety Show” Off Broadstreet will also be showcasing its production of an original ‘80s musical called “Solid Gold Express” which will show June 23 through July 22 and will give 1980’s music fans an outlet for a humorous look back on the decade.
Driscoll is hoping his line-up will draw audiences to his Commercial Street showroom.
“We used to reliably do 45 weeks a year and that’s shrunk to about 30,” he said. “We have reliably had an average audience of 60 and now it’s down to 40. And our runs are not six weeks, they are down to only four or five.”
Although they’ve been a bit discouraged by attendance as of late, Driscoll and his partners and performers are confident there will always be a place for their talent.
“Coming here is like church,” said Driscoll. “We make fun of things, we get people to laugh. We laugh ourselves because if you don’t have a sense of humor you’re just not going to be happy in your life. As long as you have a sense of humor you’re going to get through it just fine. What we want to do here is provide a place for people to come and experience joy.”
Off Broadstreet Theatre is at 305 Commercial Street in Nevada City. Reservations can be made and information can be found by calling 530-265-8686. For more information please visit offbroadstreet.com.
To contact Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles, email, jnobles@theunion.com.