Fantastic voyage: History buff leads tour through time

Professor Personius Delusio, also known for his haunted tours as Mark Lyon, led a humorous historical walking tour exploring the stories behind the buildings of downtown Grass Valley and the fascinating characters who inhabited them over the weekend.

Along the way, tour attendees encountered and interacted with actors portraying Lola Montez; Black Bart; Lyman Gilmore; Texas Tommy, “The Last of the Great Madams,” and Mother Mary Baptiste Russell, the founder of Mount St. Mary’s.

The tours departed from the corner of Church and Walsh streets in Grass Valley and ended in front of the Grass Valley Pasty Co. at the corner of Main and Auburn streets Saturday and Sunday.