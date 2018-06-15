Famous Nevada City couple’s maquette unveiled

U.S. Senator A.A. and Ellen Clark Sargent were memorialized in a maquette statue unveiled by Auburn sculptor Douglas Van Howd and the Constitution Day Parade Famous Marching Presidents on Thursday at the artists' studio.

Aaron Sargent is credited with introducing the 29 words that would eventually become the first paragraph of the Women's Suffrage Act ­— but the role of his wife, Ellen Clark Sargent, cannot be overlooked.

Ellen founded Nevada City's first women's suffrage group in 1869. She was also involved with the suffrage movement at state and national levels, becoming friends with Susan B. Anthony.

A life-sized statue of the Sargents is planned for the top of Broad Street in Nevada City in August of 2020.