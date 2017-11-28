Family-friendly holiday town square event scheduled for Saturday in Grass Valley

A holiday celebration will take over parts of Mill Street in downtown Grass Valley Saturday, featuring entertainment for the whole family.

The Holiday Plaza town square event, hosted by the Grass Valley Downtown Association, is scheduled to take place from 2 to 7 p.m.

Entertainment includes local musicians, storytellers, artists and the Cornish Choir.

Santa Claus is set to arrive at 4 p.m. A tree lighting ceremony for Grass Valley's new city tree is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

A wine and beer garden will be available at the event, along with food merchants including California Gold Kettle Corn.

The Book Seller, at 107 Mill St., will be hosting a book signing with Jennifer Talley, author of "Session Beers: Brewing for Flavor and Balance."

Recommended Stories For You

Talley, who has earned 20 awards from the Great American Beer Festival, according to the Downtown Association, will be discussing her new book and a variety of beer-related topics.

Source: Grass Valley Downtown Association