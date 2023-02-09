Readers may have noticed that The Union’s sports writer’s desk has been vacant for some time. Recently the paper acquired the skills of LaMarr Fields, who has been hired as a sports and general assignment reporter, with an emphasis on local prep-sports.
Fields is from the town of Pittsburg, California, and grew up with a passion for sports. In 2012 he moved to Auburn to be with his then-girlfriend now-wife Janessa.
“I have always been heavily in sports as a kid and five years ago I started my journey writing my own blog,” said Fields. “And finally this position came to fruition. It’s my passion so I am living my dream.”
He recognizes that as a sports reporter he has to be unbiased, but will also gladly say that his teams are the Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco Giants, and Los Angeles Lakers. He spent many of his days at Candlestick Park watching some of the greats in the Giants’ history.
“Baseball is my first love. I played as a kid and went to a lot of Giants games. Baseball, basketball and football are the three that I love.”
Additionally, Fields coaches his son Andre’s team in the Placer Junior League; his wife serves as president of the league.
“Last year was my first year to coach. My son was begging me but I didn’t want to. I didn’t want to deal with the crazy parents,” he joked.
Eventually he gave in and has enjoyed leading his young athletes in their journey on the road to football greatness.
Fields has already begun covering local sports, reporting on Bear River’s girls and boys’ basketball games, with many more to come. He couldn’t be more enthusiastic about his new position.
“I am passionate about this position and I will do my best to bring sports reporting to Nevada County. I am big into family and an avid sports fan. It’s my passion. Family and sports.”
Members of the community are encouraged to send their sports story tips and suggestions to LaMarr Fields at lfields@theunion.com.
To contact Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles email jnobles@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4232.