Families who lost their homes to fire look for help
John Orona
Staff Writer
How to donate
People can contribute to the Ernst family here.
The Ross family’s page is here.
Donations for both families can be left here:
All Seasons Pools & Spas, 135 W. McKnight Way, Grass Valley, CA 95949
What they need:
Clothes, gift cards, a place to stay, school supplies, pet supplies for dogs and cats.
More details of clothes sizes the families need can be found on their Facebook pages.
