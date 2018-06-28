‘Families Belong Together’ rally Saturday in Grass Valley

Nevada County residents will join activists across the United States to protest the federal policy of separating children from their families and detaining them at immigration centers. The 'Families Belong Together' rally is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection Brunswick Road and Sutton Way in Grass Valley. More than 600 protest events are planned in all states, with the largest set for Lexington Park in Washington, D.C. where tens of thousands are expected.

In April, the government announced it would pursue a "zero tolerance" policy of prosecuting every adult who illegally crossed the border and taking their children into custody.

As a result of political and public pressure, by June 23 the United States government, under executive order, had reunited 522 migrant children who were separated from adults, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

However, an estimated 2,300 children remain separated from their parents and were sent to government-licensed shelters or temporary foster care.

For more information, visit the website of the Peace and Justice Center of Nevada County at https://www.ncpeace.org.