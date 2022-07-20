Familiar place, new faces; Nevada City businesses keep traditions alive

Ben Kowalczyk helps customers earlier this month at Harmony Books in Nevada City. He is the new owner.

Photo: Elias Funez

A number of stores have long held residence in downtown Nevada City. From the outside they look the same as always, but inside big changes are happening.

Three established businesses — The Hat Store, Fur Traders and Harmony Books — have all been taken over by new merchants but remain in their longtime locations.

Todd Wahoske took the keys to The Hat Store on June 1. Working with the previous owners, he has every intention of moving on the same trajectory that shoppers have come to know.

“That’s the plan, to keep the ship steering forward in its current direction and then make small changes to inventory as needed,” he said. “I’m not making any major changes. I think it would be great to keep it going the way it is, and ask people what they are looking for.”

There have been challenges, Wahoske said, but acquiring a business still loved by its previous owners has proven a blessing.

“I was working with previous owners for about a week or so just to get up to speed and they’ve been helping out with the transition process,” he said. “I had to learn some of the (hat) shapes and the makes. I had to learn about the vendors. Just understanding that took about two weeks. “

FUR TRADERS

Across the street, Wendy Ermshar bought Fur Traders in May, after the previous owners had hinted they would close the business that’s been on Broad Street for decades.

“I heard it on the radio and was pointed to it,” Ermshar said. “I heard and it was like, we can’t lose Fur Traders. I approached them about buying it instead of closing it. I started talking to them back in February.”

Fur Traders in Nevada City is under the ownership of Wendy Ermshar.

Photo: Elias Funez

Since then Ermshar has been making renovations to the interior of the building, such as removing a slat wall that was covering the historical walls in the main showroom.

She will keep some of the merchandise that has become popular but does anticipate taking a slightly different direction, such as not selling exotic furs, most of which have been banned in California anyway, she said.

“I love keeping some of that alive but bringing the merchandise to be more relevant to what people are looking for today,” she said. “We still carry high quality shoes and a little of the sheepskins. I brought in some ostrich feather purses and stuff that’s still unique. I am really emphasizing quality, comfort, and style.”

HARMONY BOOKS

Down at Harmony Books, Ben Kowalczyk took over the spot in June and also intends on keeping the business on the path it has been for the past 24 years. The previous owner retired, leaving Kowalczyk the opportunity to buy the bookstore he had been seeking.

“I had previously tried to buy Toad Hall (book store), but they decided not to sell. So I was already looking for a bookstore. I couldn’t resist,” he said.

Things in Harmony Books will largely remain the same, Kowalczyk said, with the addition of community events.

“I would like to bring back some events if I can work with my space, like author appearances and book signings and maybe some heritage nights,” he said. “Otherwise it will stay basically the same but more hours and at some point I might do some sprucing.”

Located within the historic Assay Office and next to the South Yuba Canal Office buildings in downtown Nevada City’s Robinson Plaza is Harmony Books.

Photo: Elias Funez

GOING WELL

Next door at the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce, Events & Marketing Manager Lynn Skrukrud said Nevada City business in general is thriving, even if there have been multiple changes in past months.

“I think we have a strong economic base,” she said, “a lot of tourism, and while there is a lot of uncertainty, Nevada City is a great place to open and start a business. A lot of retail shops reported that last year they had one of the best years they’ve ever had,” Skrukrud said.

“We’ve definitely lost some businesses that were such a big part of our community, but then some of it is exciting that some established businesses have new ownership and have allowed a younger generation to step in and move up in that position.”

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com.