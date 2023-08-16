Don’t miss the Annual Falls Prevention Summit presented by Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation and the Falls Prevention Coalition of Nevada County on Friday, September 22nd from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Twin Cities Church. This year the theme is “Falling into Place” and the keynote presentation will be by Tina Cole.
Tina is an American actressand singer who is best known for her role as Katie Miller Douglas on the sitcom My Three Sons in the late ‘60s. Cole, now 80, will talk about finding balance as we age along with sharing stories from her recently published memoir. The event is free, but registration is required.