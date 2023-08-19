MIMYO Photo

Students in grades 4 through high school practice as a part of a previous Music in the Mountains Youth Orchestra. The program offers an opportunity for students to experience a professional level of musical instruction.

 Photo submitted by Music in the Mountains

The Music in the Mountains Youth Orchestra (MIMYO) begins its fall session rehearsals August 21. The orchestra, which usually has between 30 and 40 players, is open to students in grades 4 through high school and offers two levels of play – beginning/new to group performance and experienced – under the direction of a professional conductor. This year MIMYO will be rehearsing in the Band Room at the Nevada County Campus of Sierra College.

Interested students who play orchestral instruments please check the website at https://musicinthemountains.app.neoncrm.com/eventReg.jsp?event=123&