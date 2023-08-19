The Music in the Mountains Youth Orchestra (MIMYO) begins its fall session rehearsals August 21. The orchestra, which usually has between 30 and 40 players, is open to students in grades 4 through high school and offers two levels of play – beginning/new to group performance and experienced – under the direction of a professional conductor. This year MIMYO will be rehearsing in the Band Room at the Nevada County Campus of Sierra College.
Rehearsals will be held Mondays, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., with two performances throughout the year. The first rehearsal will be August 21. The enrollment fee is $185 for each of two sessions, or $150 each if the two sessions are purchased together.
Wayland Whitney, MIMYO co-founding conductor and MIM assistant conductor, holds a Master’s degree in conducting. He is also the conductor of the Modesto Youth Symphony Orchestra, co-founder of the Placer County Youth Orchestra in Roseville, and served as assistant conductor for Rancho Cordova-based Symphony D’Oro. He has also written and arranged music for a series of Auburn Symphony school outreach programs. MIMYO assistant conductor is Shannon Devir, a flutist/piccolo player who holds a Bachelor of Music in Orchestral Performance from the San Francisco Conservatory of Music.
“The program offers a very high caliber of instruction,” explains Marge Shasberger, MIM education programs manager. String, woodwind, brass and percussion students will work on a variety of classical and contemporary repertoire during weekly rehearsals, with material customized to each participant’s level of playing. Players will explore the art of playing in an ensemble setting with the entire orchestra and in sectional groups for their various instrument families.
Interested students may also contact Marge Shasberger, education programs manager at: marges@musicinthemountains.org, or call (530) 265-6124 from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm Tuesday through Friday.
MIMYO is generously underwritten by Julia Amaral and Mark Straite. Funds were provided through the County of Nevada’s American Rescue Plan Act Allocation for Community & Economic Resiliency.