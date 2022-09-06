Fall is coming: Sharp drop in temperatures is expected this weekend

One thing is for certain — the weather will change.

The current heat wave pummeling the state is no exception. Western Nevada County is experiencing triple-digit highs now.

The highs exacerbate fires and cause health concerns. Firefighters responded Tuesday afternoon to a McCourtney Road house fire, which briefly led to some evacuations. Cooling shelters will stay open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today through Friday at the Grass Valley, 207 Mill St., and Penn Valley, 11252 Pleasant Valley Road, libraries.

Temperatures are expected to drop to the mid-80s by Sunday. There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday.

And it doesn’t look like the intense heat is coming back soon.

“All weather systems come and go,” said meteorologist Bill Rasch with the National Weather Service. “Essentially, the weather pattern is just changing.”

A strong ridge of high pressure has been affecting western Nevada County for days, and will continue to keep temperatures high here. However, it’s weakening while another system moves up from the south, Rasch said.

That combination is what’s bringing relief to the area.

Highs are expected to hit 101 Wednesday, with lows dropping to 73 Wednesday night.

Highs will reach 101 on Thursday, and 100 on Friday. Lows will linger around 70 both nights.

A significant drop in temperatures comes Saturday, when highs will only get to 92. Sunday’s high will get to 85, as will Monday’s.

Tuesday’s high is forecast to reach 82.

According to Rasch, seasonal temperatures are forecast to prevail once temperatures drop next week.

“It doesn’t look like the heat is going to return,” he added.

However, the threat of fire remains even with highs dropping and especially when it’s as hot as it is.

