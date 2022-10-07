Fairgrounds let Chasse go: CEO terminated during September meeting

In this file photo, Dale Chasse shows off the 2022 Nevada County Fair preparations. Chasse was terminated during a special board meeting in late Sept.

Photo: File Photo

Dale Chasse is out as CEO of the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

According to Andrew Trygg, the fair’s board president, Chasse was terminated in a special board meeting on September 26. Trygg stated that since the development is a personnel issue, no further information could be released.

Chasse was appointed CEO of Nevada County Fairgrounds in January of this year. Prior to obtaining this position Chasse had served as a bureau chief for the Department of Consumer Affairs in Sacramento; he also has a background in the entertainment industry, with knowledge in pre-show production, security consulting, and event promotion.

During his time with the fairgrounds, Chasse helmed the 2022 Nevada County Fair, the annual Draft Horse Classic, and many other events from California WorldFest to Dry Diggings Music Festival.

“We have not yet discussed our plan to recruit and hire the next CEO,” he wrote.