Fairgrounds comment: Attendees push back against supervisors at outdoor meeting

Friar Tuck’s owner Ken Paige addresses members of the Nevada County Board of Supervisors and county staff during the public comment period of an outdoor meeting held Tuesday at the Nevada County Fairgrounds’ Pine Tree Stage. “When I look at all of you, I don’t see what I would like to see. I see (Gov. Gavin) Newsom agents doing what Newsom wants,” Paige said to the supervisors.

Photo: Elias Funez

Enduring the on again, off again restrictions of the pandemic for well over a year, a cross section of Nevada County residents let off steam at the Tuesday Board of Supervisors meeting held outdoors.

Meeting at the Nevada County Fairgrounds’ Pine Tree Stage instead of their usual chambers to allow more participation, supervisors saw attendees swell from the usual cap of 34, as masks and social distancing weren’t required. Approximately 125 residents assembled and about 40 to 45 of those lined up under a blazing sun to express annoyance with various health directives that have been disseminated from the federal and state governments since March 2020.

Loraine Webb works for a transportation firm, Provado Mobile Health, providing medical appointments for patients unable to drive themselves.

“As an essential worker in Nevada County, I am here today in support of the abject necessity to reopen to life in this place we call home,” she said.

Webb added, “I’m hoping to have open town hall discussions, where conflicting scientific studies are aired. The censorship (of alternate medical regimen) by ad agencies and the corporate scripted media has been chilling.”

Webb said she appreciates the Board of Supervisors is finally open to dialogue such as Tuesday’s meeting. But she insists the board needs to take the pandemic out of the realm of politics of left and right dichotomies.

“The alternative ideas and researched treatments are being censored in favor of the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s) re-definition of herd immunity that serves heavily vested interests and not the suffering of our loved ones,” said Webb. “I need my job in order to afford my home, but given these conditions, I nor my mother or son will consent to contact tracing tests, nor a vaccine that may be mandated.”

Erin Regan is a goat farmer near Bowman. She confronted the board, claiming it didn’t return her messages of requesting data about how federal CARES act funding is allocated to Nevada County and whether the ARAP (American Rescue Plan Act) is being appropriately disbursed to the county.

“It’s my passion to be reunited with us as a county,” said Regan. “But it’s your duty to respond to the residents. How many hundreds of you got no response from them (supervisors)? We never got the vital statistics on CARES Act funding.”

Supervisor Dan Miller acknowledged the audience’s frustration, but asked they follow parliamentary procedure to a round of jeers until it was necessary to call a five-minute recess.

William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com

Law enforcement presence was heightened during Tuesday’s Nevada County Board of Supervisors meeting held outdoors at the Pine Tree Stage of the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

Photo: Elias Funez

Members of the Nevada County Board of Supervisors listen as community members speak during the public comment period of Tuesday’s outdoor meeting.

Photo: Elias Funez

A man wearing an Oath Keepers hat and an American Flag shirt speaks during Tuesday’s public comment period. Many used the outdoor meeting to confront government officials about not wanting to wear masks, and their displeasure with the COVID-19 vaccine.

Photo: Elias Funez

A crowd showed up to speak during the public comment period of Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.

Photo: Elias Funez