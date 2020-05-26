Fairgrounds board punts decision on Nevada County Fair
The 17th District Agricultural Association Board of Directors, which oversees the Nevada County Fair, decided not to make a decision yet as to whether the 2020 fair will be canceled or postponed.
The agenda item was pulled by the board at a 4 p.m. virtual meeting so it can partake on a “fact finding” mission as to what logistics mean for parks and fairs while in Stage 3 of the state’s guidelines.
The next meeting, which will be posted in the next few days, according to the board president, will occur in two weeks. During that time, the board said it will then make a decision about the fate of the 2020 Nevada County Fair.
