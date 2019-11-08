Fairgrounds begins winter hours

Effective immediately the Nevada County Fairgrounds will return to its winter hours. The fairgrounds’ gates will remain open during the week to the public, but will close each weekday at 4:30 p.m. and will be closed on weekends. Winter hours do not affect the Main Office, which is open during its normal business hours of Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Additionally, the RV park at the fairgrounds will remain open during the winter months.

The fairgrounds will return to its summer hours beginning May 1. For more information about the Nevada County Fairgrounds, visit http://www.NevadaCountyFair.com or call 530-273-6217.