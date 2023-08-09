Folks heading out to the Nevada County Fair will find themselves in sunny, warm conditions while enjoying the annual attractions.
According to the National Weather Service in Sacramento, Grass Valley will ride out the rest of week with high temperatures in the upper 80s, with mostly sunny skies throughout. Things will warm up a bit on Sunday, when the mercury will once again rise.
“We’re in this pattern where we are getting breaks, where we get a low pressure trough bringing the core marine air, which is why we are getting core temps for the rest of the week,” explained Eric Kurth, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “High pressure ridging is building in once again and that will bring in the heat. We’re going to go back into that warm phase and see above normal temperatures.”
While they will likely evade the Grass Valley/Nevada City areas, thunderstorms are being predicted for higher elevations, possibly moving in Friday through Monday.
“At this point expecting that primarily in the mountains,” Kurth said. “We have been trying to decide is there is potential to get down in the foothills, but right now we are not expecting (it).”
The best potential for those thunderstorms will be over the weekend, especially over the Sierra and southern Cascades.
One large reason for this eventual shift in daytime temperatures is due to Tropical Storm Eugene. The system has been lingering over the western coast of Mexico, bringing chances of rain to southern California.
“(Eugene is) what is what is giving us the potential for the thunderstorms,” Kurth said. “Some is monsoonal moisture and some is remnant moisture getting pulled up over the mountains. We don’t have a strong system but we could see those thunderstorms over the mountains. Just that area, the heating of the day and the convergence over the mountains will bring the potential.”
Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com.