Fair fun with setting sun

Elias Funez
  

Motorsports returned to the Nevada County Fair and arena on opening night Wednesday, featuring the Outlaw Karts and Mini Truck Racing. Tonight the fairgrounds’ arena features Monster Trucks and Rough Truck Racing beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for children 12 and under.
Photo: Elias Funez
Drivers young and old take part in Outlaw Kart racing, a new and fun event for the Nevada County Fairgrounds and the 2021 fair. Arena motorsports events culminate Sunday night with the destruction derby event.
Photo: Elias Funez
Fair attendees Sparkes and Zebo the clowns pose for pictures in their colorful attire among the lights of the midway of fun.
Photo: Elias Funez
The Nevada County Fair’s carnival is always an attraction.
Photo: Elias Funez
People wait in line as long as they have to to get the famous Job’s Daughter’s corn dogs on the opening night of the fair. Limit two per customer.
Photo: Elias Funez

