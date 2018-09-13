Fair board calls special meeting to discuss CEO’s performance

The Nevada County Fair Board has called a special meeting for 2 p.m. Friday to discuss CEO Rea Callender’s performance.

Callender has been on extended leave since July — before the start of the Nevada County Fair — for undisclosed reasons. The fairgrounds wouldn’t say if Callender’s leave is paid.

This meeting, scheduled for Ponderosa Hall at the fairgrounds, 11228 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley, has two slots set aside for public comment, one for items not on the agenda and one seeking public comments on the CEO’s performance.

The agenda then has a closed session scheduled to meet and talk about the CEO’s performance evaluation. The board is then scheduled to come back into open session and report any actions taken during closed session.

When contacted regarding the issue in August, the fairgrounds refused to answer any further questions about Callender, including what day he was placed on leave, and referred all comment to the state Department of Food and Agriculture.

Food and Ag officials likewise refused comment, calling the issue confidential and exempt from release.

Callender himself, contacted in August by The Union, ended the phone call when a reporter identified himself.