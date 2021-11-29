Faces of Philanthropy: The big show

This is it! The big show! Today is #GivingTuesday. We hope that this will be a day where you dig a little deeper than usual to support your favorite philanthropic efforts and your community.

According to South Yuba River Citizens League, “Nonprofits are a key component of Nevada County’s civic life because they offer a forum for people, government and businesses to come together and solve problems. They also generally improve the quality of life for residents through volunteer opportunities and through direct action and programs which benefit health, safety, education, recreation, housing, the environment, and cultural life.”

Generations of Nevada County residents have built a strong and resilient philanthropic community through dedicated fiscal and in-kind support. Many organizations in Nevada County saw their funding dry-up early in the pandemic. As a result, they had to rely on their cash reserves and dedicated donors to prevent mass staff lay-offs and permanently closing their doors. Had these organizations not had the support in place to plan for a rainy day (perhaps a better metaphor would be a seemingly endless deluge), they could not have stepped up to meet the community’s expanded and changing needs.

Hospice of the Foothills shares that nonprofits are “[a]bsolutely vital, they are the lifeblood of our community. They are fueled by the common values and commitments of our neighbors.”

The current needs of our member organizations are incredibly varied. Some have thrived as they expanded services and partnerships. Others have still been unable to reopen their doors to in-person service for our most vulnerable community members. This is a crucial time for our organizations. This is the moment that will decide who is here to step up to continue to meet our critical community needs in good times and who will heed the call when the next fire, pandemic, or other crises hits.

Music in the Mountains reminds us that “Rural Communities don’t have the same resources enjoyed by our urban and suburban counterparts. Rural communities in our country grow America’s food. We manage our country’s forests and watersheds. But there are significant gaps in economic well-being between urban and rural communities. Rural communities across the nation lack access to basic infrastructure like broadband, local healthcare, and higher education. Nonprofit organizations work together to lift each other up. We pool our resources to make our community what it is.”

We ask you today to think about what you want to have in your community tomorrow, next year, and in the next crises. Once you have that vision in mind, we ask you to take out your credit card or checkbook and make the gift that will help ensure that your vision is a reality. If you prefer to give of your time, please take advantage of the excuse of #GivingTuesday to make the phone call that will enrich your life and the lives of your friends and neighbors.

Thank you for sharing your time with us the past two weeks. We hope you have been inspired to find your philanthropic path forward. It has certainly been an important reminder to everyone at the Center for Nonprofit Leadership that our mission of support for the charitable community is crucial to keeping Nevada County strong.

