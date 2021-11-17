Faces of philanthropy: Stepping up and stepping in

While many of us viewed COVID-19 as a crisis to survive, our nonprofit community heard a clarion call.

As days turned into weeks and the number of people in need grew, our “front line” health and human service organizations found themselves expanding programs and services, while stretching to identify and address new and increasing needs.

Ashley Quadros of Hospitality House , already sharing a close working relationship with public entities, described her response as, “When the pandemic hit, Hospitality House shifted from a single, overnight shelter into a 24/7 shelter operation … Today, we’ve maintained this expansion because more people need help right now. I am proud to share there have been no lapses in services, and instead services and new programming have only continued to expand.”

Interfaith Food Ministry saw a 40% increase in unique individuals served from 2019 to 2020, with three times the number of new families coming for assistance with supplemental groceries in the first six months of the pandemic.

The Food Bank of Nevada County and Interfaith Food Ministry both managed to increase their scope of service in spite of dramatic reductions in the number of available volunteers and stringent new health protocols.

Phil Alonso, IFM’s executive director, said “… we never had to close when the pandemic hit or at any time since then. Overnight, our fabulous staff and volunteers completely switched to a drive-thru model so that our regular food distribution events were never disrupted.”

Gold Country Senior Services ’ Executive Director Janeth Marroletti said that, “Our agency continues to provide meals to seniors in need and we are expected to triple the number of meals we provide to seniors this year due the pandemic”.

The group is also working on establishing a senior center in Grass Valley. It’s played a key part of Nevada County’s COVID-19 infrastructure by making its new space available for testing.

PRESSING NEEDS

The FREED Center for Independent Living has also reached new heights in spite of challenging circumstances. It doubled the number of people it was able to help transition out of nursing home care. FREED also provided Chromebooks and technological support to connect seniors and people with disabilities to the resources needed to interface with virtual services and socialize safely while they were under stay-at-home orders. Additionally, it’s conducted more than 500 vaccine outreach calls, and helped around 80 individuals with disabilities and seniors get vaccinated.

More impressive than any individual organization’s response are the partnerships that were formed to meet these pressing needs. For example, FREED, Gold Country Senior Services, and the Food Bank of Nevada County teamed up to create a successful food delivery system that is still serving community members in need. Additionally, Hospitality House, Nevada County, FREED, Community Beyond Violence and Turning Point joined forces to expand shelter services into local motels, an expansion of services that continues today.

Companionship, independence, food, and safe shelter are the foundation of a strong and healthy community. Please support these organizations at they look for ways to continue and improve services in an ever-changing landscape. You can visit the CNL Nonprofit Wish List to learn how a gift can help.

