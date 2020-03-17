Extreme weather shelters to remain open tonight, Wednesday night

Sierra Roots, Salvation Army, and the County of Nevada are continuing to activate the “Extreme Weather Shelter Protocol” for the next two nights — Tuesday and Wednesday night — due to continuing cold and wet weather as predicted by the National Weather Service, according to a press release sent by the county Health and Human Services Agency.

According to the release, Sierra Roots opens their shelter at 4:30 p.m. in their Nevada City location and Salvation Army will open at 5:30 p.m. in their Grass Valley location. Both shelters close at 7:30 a.m. in the morning the next day, the release states.

Locations:

City of Nevada City:

Veteran’s Hall (lower level) 415 North Pine Street, Nevada City CA 95959

Grass Valley Area:

Salvation Army located at 10725 Alta St, Grass Valley, CA 95945. Phone 274-3500

NOTE: This facility is Limited to 20 people maximum and prioritizes housing Homeless Families.

Source: Nevada County Health and Human Services Agency.