Nevada County and Sierra Roots are opening a weather shelter for the community due to "continued and prolonged wet weather," according to a press release. The shelter will be opened for three nights beginning tonight, Sunday night, and Monday night.
The shelter is located 415 North Pine St. in Nevada City. It opens at 4:30 p.m. and will accept guests until 8 p.m. The shelter closes at 7:30 a.m. each morning, the release stated.
"This is a community-wide collaborative effort to temporarily shelter one of our most vulnerable populations during extreme weather events and connects homeless residents to additional services," the press release stated.
Sierra Roots leads the efforts, according to the release, with the Homeless Outreach and Medical Engagement Team (HOME Team) providing case management services to attendees. Hospitality House will provide Homeless Access Transportation (HAT) to and from the sheltering location, the release stated. The Nevada County Veteran Services Office will also connect homeless veterans to available services, according to the release.
Anyone experiencing a housing crisis can gain further referral assistance for shelter, food, healthcare, and other services by dialing 2-1-1 or 1(844) 319-4119 to speak with a local 211 Connecting Point call specialist. If you see or know someone experiencing homelessness or have concerns about unhoused individuals, contact the HOME Team at (530) 470-2686 or home@nevadacountyca.gov.