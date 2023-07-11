Staff Writer
First time homebuyers in Grass Valley may be given a helping hand when it comes to loan extensions.
City councilmembers may approve a process and condition for extensions of time on matured First Time Homebuyer (FTHB) loans during tonight’s regularly scheduled meeting at Grass Valley City Hall, 125 E. Main Street.
FTHB loans may be extended beyond their date of maturity if the borrower remains eligible to participate in the FTHB Program, according to the staff report.
Eligibility requires that the borrower is not currently in default on their loan, and the City Manager or designee thereof determines that the extension will serve the purposes of the FTHB Program.
If the borrower has not owned a home within the three years preceding the date of the initial FTHB loan application, they qualify as a first time borrower.
Other criteria to qualify for the FTHB loan includes specific maximum income levels, the borrower must reside in the residence as long as the FTHB loan is secured by the property and the property must be within the city limits, according to the staff report.
Completion and certification of an Homebuyer Education Class must also be submitted to the City as part of the criteria.
The City may grant a maximum of three five year extensions for a single FTHB loan, according to the policies listed on the FTHB loan information.
Lowest bid from McIntosh Equipment for sewer project
City council members will also consider authorizing Bjorn Jones, Grass Valley city engineer to award a construction contract to McIntosh Equipment.
“The 2023 Sewer Main Replacement Project involves sewer main line, manhole and cleanout replacements, along with associated hot mix asphalt pavement improvements,” according to the staff report.
Three sewer line segments in line for replacement are located on Miners Trail, Hocking Avenue, and Jan Road in Grass Valley.
Four bids were opened and received on June 20, 2023 with the low bid of $279,060 submitted by McIntosh Equipment, according to the report.
“During review, minor inaccuracies on the proposal form of McIntosh Equipment were noted and included the failure to check a certification box and a mathematical error in the Bid Items cost breakdown,” according to the report.
The total bid cost should have read $279,060, while $279,000 was listed on the proposal form.
As the next closest bid totaled $401,250, the error does not affect McIntosh’s status as the low bidder.
Delinquent sewer and water bills collected
The collection of delinquent water and sewer service charges on the tax roll levied by the County of Nevada may be approved after a public hearing scheduled for tonight.
“The delinquent amount as of July 6, 2023, is $54,639.58, by the July 11, 2023, City Council Meeting this amount could be less due to any payments received,” according to the staff report.
The City mailed notification letters on June 23, 2023 to inform property owners of any delinquent balances.
Since Nevada County started using the teeter plan for the distribution of tax revenues, the City has been receiving sewer and/or water bills placed on the tax roll even if the property owner doesn’t pay the tax bill.
“The basic concept of the Teeter Plan is that the County apportions to taxing agencies 100% of their secured (and supplemental secured) levy (adjusted for roll changes), with the County owning the delinquent receivables,” according to CA.gov website.
The method is very effective and allows the City to collect charges from customers that have not made payment.