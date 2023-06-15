Staff Writer
The plan for the Wolf Creek Trail Project was unanimously approved by the Grass Valley City Council at Tuesday night’s regularly scheduled meeting.
The project was approved as presented including the environmental review and the monitoring of all mitigation measures prepared by Surf to Snow Environmental Resource Management contracted in 2020 to complete the engineering design, environmental studies, planning and related services for the Wolf Creek Trail Project, according to official reports.
Seventeen years of careful planning have brought the planners to this step and public comments were positive in reaction.
“It has been a long time coming,” Ralph Silberstein, member of the Community Environmental Advocates (CEA) Foundation “It’s a wonderful thing to see it move forward…I want to congratulate staff who have worked hard on this project and the city for supporting it.”
Assurance that the contractors would comply with all parts of the EIR was given by Bjorn Jones, City Engineer.
“The contractor would have to be intimately familiar with the document, Jones said.. “Such a precious resource through our town, we would be especially aware.”
Councilmember Tom Ivy inquired about potential for adjustments or changes within the project after it is approved.
“We’re calling this the preferred alignment,” Jones said. “There are more preferred options…but they were not feasible at this time.”
Right of way constraints on private land and fiscal expenses were considered, according to Jones.
“I anticipate there will be changes, little changes,” Jones said.
“I’m excited. I love it,” Tom Ivy said.
“This is such a great project,” Mayor Jan Arbuckle said. “When you are dealt lemons, you make lemonade. If we didn’t have that big sinkhole, I’m not sure where we would be with the Wolf Creek Trail.”
Arbuckle commented that she was glad to see it progressing and that the entire trail only has one place that it is not connected.
“Thanks to the Wolf Creek Alliance and the community for hanging in there,” Arbuckle said. “Here we are almost 17 years later, we’re still doing it, but at least now we have something tangible.”
More support came from businesses along the proposed trail.
“We were impressed… with being so attentive to issues… about water and sensitivity to Native sites and historical and cultural and animals,” Beth Moore, former teacher and co-owner of the Wild Eye Pub on Mill Street said. “We’re also excited to see… a pocket park mentioned in the plan…we won’t have to install a zip-line for people going by on the trail, who might want something that we sell.”
The trail could also bring added tourism to Grass Valley, as mentioned during public comment.
“I’m noticing a much larger number of electronic bikes on the road…which I find very exciting because it is a new form of transportation,” Deni Silberstein said. “With the new trail system going in, I think it is going to be a big draw for tourism in the area.”
A local e bike designer, Kyle Chittock, the owner of Area 13 — e bikes was mentioned by Deni Silberstein. Chittock has plans to relocate his business near the Safeway shopping center near the trail and he will be renting e bikes in that area, according to Silberstein.
“The e bikes make our hills much more accessible,” Deni Silberstein said.
Silberstein also requested for bike rack installations to be incorporated into the plan that are placed in well lit locations to deter theft.