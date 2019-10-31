Extending the support: Nevada County’s ‘Let’s Go Out Tonight!’ will last two months

“We realized one night was not enough.”

Jesse Locks, the Nevada City Film Festival director and marketing director for the Miners Foundry and Bear Yuba Land Trust, said it’s become apparent that local businesses reeling from power shutoffs need more than a single night of organized community support.

Locks collaborated with Nevada City, Grass Valley, the Nevada County Economic Resource Council, area chambers of commerce and more to put together the media campaign “Let’s Go Out Tonight!” meant to encourage residents to spend money at local businesses after a dearth of economic activity during the PG&E power shutoffs.

The event, previously intended to be Nov. 6, will now be extended to every Wednesday in November and December. The campaign is symbolic, allowing businesses to offer discounts if they so choose, said Locks. Nonprofits can sponsor specific businesses too, encouraging their employees, members and the wider community to attend them on a particular Wednesday.

The campaign is also intended to increase tourism in the two cities before the weather turns colder.

“Let’s Go Out Tonight!” is meant to help us “realize we’re all interconnected,” said Locks. “If downtown businesses fail, we all fail.”

Locks said some businesses have lost tens of thousands of dollars due to the shutoffs, particularly during October, which she said is one of the highest tourist attraction seasons in the county.

“On a low level,” she said, “it’s a great thing because it starts getting cash back into the economy.”

Both the Grass Valley and Nevada City chambers of commerce will have lists of businesses people can frequent, said Locks. Even if residents can’t spend much due to the hits to their own financial situations, she still wants to encourage people to spend at least a few dollars in the community.

“It’s going to take a long time to recover from this,” she said.

