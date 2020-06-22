Extended heat wave in Nevada County predicted through week

Summer is officially here, and Nevada County has the heat wave to prove it.

On Sunday, the National Weather Service warned of an extended period of dangerous heat from Monday through Saturday with temperatures predicted to range from 95 to 105 degrees in the foothills.

“A moderate to very high heat risk is expected during this time frame, which means there’s an increased risk for heat-related illness,” the weather service stated in a press release. “Overnight low temperatures are forecast to be in the 60s and 70s, which means some areas could see poor overnight relief.”

The weather service advised people to reschedule outdoor activities, drink plenty of water, and check their vehicles before the lock up for unattended children or animals.

Monday is predicted to be sunny with a high near 95 degrees,with temperatures dropping to about 70 degrees in Grass Valley Monday night. The rest of the week will be more of the same, the weather service predicted, with highs at around 96 degrees in Grass Valley and the thermometer sipping to the high 60s at night.

Along with the moderate heat risk for the foothills, the weather service is warring people to exercise extreme caution in the water.

“Local rivers and streams are running fast and cold,” the weather service stated. “Cold water safety should be practiced when on and near the water.”

