‘Exploring Nevada County’ now in paperback

The Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commission has announced the release of the 2020 paperback edition of “Exploring Nevada County.” The book is a guide to the over 200 historical landmarks and plaques in Nevada County. It contains 18 maps designed to guide the reader. Each landmark is paired with an address, photograph and the text of each plaque, or a description of the landmark, as well as other historical information. Members of the commission say that historical treasures are often hiding in plain sight. The book is now available in local bookstores and shops, or from the publisher Comstock Bonanza Press https:// comstockbonanza.com/products.

The Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commission was created by the Board of Supervisors in 1969 to promote the general welfare of Nevada County by helping preserve and promote its historical resources. It fulfills its mission by recognizing and marking historical landmarks, and through its website, http://www.nevadacountylandmarks.com, social media, and its publication, “Exploring Nevada County.”