Exploring nature along our trails: Bear Yuba Land Trust encourages outdoor activity with NatureFest (PHOTO GALLERY)

The Bear Yuba Land Trust held its second annual NatureFest Saturday at a handful of trails managed by the land trust in the region. BYLT representatives set up at four trailheads, including the Wolf Creek Trail, Cascade Canal Trail, Hirschman Trail, and the Alan Thiesen Trail off Dog Bar Road and Alta Sierra Drive. There, they shared activities and ideas to help people explore nature and enjoy the outdoors during their hikes.
Photo: Elias Funez
Bear Yuba Land Trust board member Robin Milam shows off a journal and scavenger hunt pack given as a part of the NatureFest goodie bags given out during Saturday’s event.
Photo: Elias Funez
Five-year-old Bennan and 3-year-old Cora Compton use the help of a magnifying glass, and a Bear Yuba Land Trust volunteer, to identify what type of insect Cora has found on the trail during Saturday’s second annual NatureFest held at various Grass Valley area locations.
Photo: Elias Funez
A group of NatureFest trail walkers make their way to a clearing at the end of a one-mile loop of the Alan Thiesen Trail.
Photo: Elias Funez
Trail signage helps walkers identify many different species and plants, many of which were used by Native Americans.
Photo: Elias Funez
A group set to hit each of the four NatureFest trail locations makes its way through the Alan Thiesen Trail Saturday near Alta Sierra and Dog Bar Road.
Photo: Elias Funez
A personalized wood chip necklace is made for a young NatureFest participant.
Photo: Elias Funez
The 41-acre Adam Ryan Wildlife Preserve is also home to the Alan Thiesen Trail system accessible from Alta Sierra Road at Dog Bar Road. It was one of the Bear Yuba Land Trust’s trails featured during its NatureFest event.
Photo: Elias Funez
Three-year-old Cora Compton is ready to hit the trail with her NatureFest goodie bag and magnifying glass Saturday at the Alan Thiesen Trail.
Photo: Elias Funez

