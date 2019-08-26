Explore the art of tie dye in Nevada City

The Madelyn Helling Library in Nevada City is teaching a free class on the art of tie-dye from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 29. Join library staff in celebrating summer by tie-dying T-shirts. Supplies are provided, but patrons are welcome to bring whatever they want to dye. The event will be held outside in the Marian E. Gallaher, M.D. Amphitheater. Class size is limited so registration is encouraged.

For more information, visit the Events Calendar at http://www.mynevadacounty.com/library or call 530-265-7050.