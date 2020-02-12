Explore international tastes today at the library

The library in Nevada City is hosting a program to expand the county’s food literacy by exploring new flavors, ingredients and cooking methods at the Madelyn Helling Library’s “International Valentine’s Day: Season to Taste” from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. today. Tired of baloney sandwiches? Ever taste a gourmet seasoned cricket? How about some fresh gumbo? Community members are encouraged to drop in and sample it all. Don’t feel comfortable tasting new foods, but still want to explore? Also included in this event will be crafts, activities and information about Valentine’s Day around the world, including a special performance from a local dance group. Interested community members are invited to explore cultures and tastes. For more information, visit the Events Calendar at http://www.mynevadacounty.com/library or call 530-265-7050.